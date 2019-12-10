Heroism, devastation after deadly New Zealand volcano eruption

Tales of heroism, devastation and horrifying injuries emerged Tuesday after New Zealand's smouldering White Island volcano exploded, killing an estimated 13 people and turning what should have been an intrepid day trip into a nightmare.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were five confirmed fatalities and eight more people were presumed dead after Monday's eruption, while dozens of injured had been airlifted to hospital burns units across the country.

Among the 47 people caught on the island during the sudden blast were tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China, Germany and Malaysia, as well as local tour guides.

As relatives of the missing faced an agonising wait to discover the fate of their loved ones, police said conditions remained too dangerous for recovery teams to set foot on the volcano.

Amid questions about how tourists were allowed on the island, police said they were opening an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries - but they backtracked on suggestions it could lead to criminal charges.