Democrat Kamala Harris ends 2020 White House bid

Democrat trailblazer Kamala Harris pulled the plug on her US presidential campaign Tuesday after a promising start to her bid was eroded by underperforming in a crowded field and a failure to raise sufficient funds.

The exit of the progressive senator leaves 15 candidates in the battle to see who challenges President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Harris has been a fierce Trump critic, repeatedly calling for his impeachment.

He reacted to her withdrawal by tweeting, "Too bad. We will miss you" - to which Harris quickly replied, "Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial."

Her departure, following weeks of campaign turmoil, shines a light on the disruptive potential of a self-funding candidate like billionaire Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York.

Having stagnated in fifth place in polling, with under four percent support, Harris was bumped to sixth spot after Bloomberg's recent entry.