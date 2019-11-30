World

Indian Bishop goes on trial for raping nun

By AFP - 30 November 2019 - 13:24
While the Catholic church has been rocked by sexual assault and abuse cases in many countries, Franco Mulakkal is the first Indian clergy to go on trial.
While the Catholic church has been rocked by sexual assault and abuse cases in many countries, Franco Mulakkal is the first Indian clergy to go on trial.
Image: lassedesignen/123rf

A Roman Catholic bishop went on trial in southern India on Saturday accused of repeatedly raping a nun.

Franco Mulakkal arrived in court in Kottayam, Kerala state, with a group of supporters after attending morning prayers.

While the Catholic church has been rocked by sexual assault and abuse cases in many countries, Mulakkal is the first Indian clergy to go on trial.

The bishop is charged with raping the nun several times between 2014 and 2016, while head of the Missionaries of Jesus order.

Mulakkal did not immediately make a plea in court but he has denied the accusations in the run-up to the trial. He faces a maximum sentence of life in jail if found guilty.

Man 'bets' his wife after running out of cash, lets two men 'gang-rape' her: reports

Reports that an Indian man bet his wife and let his cousin and a friend gang-rape her after he ran out of money have shocked the global community.
News
3 months ago

The bishop was arrested in October last year and granted bail. On Saturday, the court extended his bail until the next scheduled hearing on January 6.

Kerala police have filed a report of more than 100 pages on the case that included statements from nuns, priests and other bishops.

The nun filed a complaint in June last year but police only started investigating three months later, after five nuns staged near daily protests outside the state high court.

The nuns wrote to Catholic leaders in India as well as the Vatican, accusing the church hierachy of failing to take the case seriously.

The nuns were criticised by many within the church and said their families were harassed.

Outrage mounts in India over rape case teen's suspicious car crash

Two of the 19-year-old's aunts were killed and her lawyer was badly injured when a truck collided with their car in northern Uttar Pradesh state ...
News
4 months ago

US imprisons Rwandan linked to 1994 genocide for immigration fraud

A US federal judge in Boston sentenced a Rwandan man to more than eight years prison on Monday for lying about his involvement in the East African ...
News
4 months ago

Indian mother, daughter have heads shaved after resisting gang rape

INDIA-WOMEN/CRIME:Indian mother, daughter have heads shaved after resisting gang rape
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X