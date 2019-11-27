First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam for funeral

Police initially identified the victims as Chinese but families in Vietnam later came forward with fears their relatives were on the truck.

Their relatives have taken out hefty loans from the government to cover the cost of repatriation: $1,774 to bring back ashes, or $2,858 for the cost of a coffin carrying the body.

Authorities in Vietnam encouraged relatives to opt for ashes "to ensure speed, low cost and sanitation safety", but many paid more for the bodies so they could carry out traditional burials.

Cremation is rare in the Vietnam countryside, where many of the victims were from.

Some funerals were due to start Wednesday and burials could take place later this week.

'We are very sad'

The rest of the remains are expected to arrive in Vietnam this weekend, though officials have not announced the schedule.

All 16 victims whose bodies came back on Wednesday hailed from just three provinces - Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh - according to an official letter seen by AFP confirming the repatriation plans.

It was a painful homecoming for families who have been suspended in grief for weeks anticipating their relatives' return.

"We have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. We will organise the funeral as soon as he's returned," Vo Van Binh, whose son Vo Van Linh was among the victims, said after the remains arrived in Hanoi.

"We are very sad but happy as finally my son is back," he told AFP from central Ha Tinh province, where the family had gathered awaiting the arrival of Linh's body.

The tragedy exposed the dangers of illegal journeys from Vietnam into the United Kingdom, a top destination for migrants from Vietnam.

Most of the victims hailed from just a handful of central Vietnamese provinces, which are among the poorest in the country and where well-entrenched networks of brokers help to facilitate the risky trips abroad.