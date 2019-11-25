Transport for London rejects new licence for Uber

London's transport authority on Monday refused to renew an operating licence for the ride-hailing giant Uber because of safety and security concerns.

"Transport for London (TfL) has concluded that it will not grant Uber London Limited (Uber) a new private hire operator's licence in response to its latest application," it said in a statement.

The rejection is the latest set-back to the firm's operations in London, which have been targeted by protests from traditional black cab drivers to previous licence suspensions.

In September, Uber was granted a two-month extension to its licence following the expiry of a previous 15-month agreement. The extension was conditional on passenger safety improvements.

But TfL said on Monday there were a "pattern of failures", including the use of unauthorised drivers on other drivers' accounts, allowing them to pick up passengers.

The transport authority said this happened at least 14,000 times, endangering users, as it invalidated insurance. Some trips took place with unlicensed, suspended or dismissed drivers.

TfL said it recognised steps the company had taken to address such issues but was concerned about the ease with which its checks and balances could be manipulated.