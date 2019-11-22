Israeli PM Netanyahu defiant after corruption indictment

Israel's Benjamin Netanjahu on Thursday became the country's first prime minister to be indicted in office, on corruption charges, but defiantly condemned the "coup" against him and vowed to hold onto power.

The shock announcement compounded the political chaos gripping Israel which has been without a government for months and faces the prospect of a third election within one year.

After months of suspense, Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Netanyahu immediately hit back with an often vitriolic 15-minute speech, accusing the judiciary, police and others of plotting against him with "false" and "politically motivated" allegations.

"What is going on here is an attempt to stage a coup against the prime minister," he charged in a televised speech.

"The object of the investigations was to oust the right from government."

He vowed to continue on as interim prime minister despite potential court dates and intense political pressure.

"I will continue to lead this country, according to the letter of the law," he said.