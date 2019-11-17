Internet restricted in protest-hit Iran: report

Authorities have restricted internet access in Iran, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Sunday, after nearly two days of nationwide protests triggered by a petrol price hike.

"Access to the internet has been limited as of last night and for the next 24 hours," an informed source at the information and telecommunications ministry said, quoted by ISNA.

The decision was made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and communicated to internet service providors overnight, the source added.

It came after state television accused "hostile media" of trying to use fake news and videos on social media to exaggerate the protests as "large and extensive".