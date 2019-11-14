Ex-wife of British MP caught sexting stands in election appealing to abuse victims

The estranged wife of a British politician who bombarded two women with sexual messages has been selected to stand for his seat in next month's general election, launching an appeal on Wednesday to female victims of abuse.

Kate Griffiths said she had declined to accept an offer of political support from her husband Andrew Griffiths after she successfully stood to replace him in the central England seat of Burton for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party.

Griffiths, a former minister for small business, quit the government in July last year after reports he sent more than 2,000 explicit messages to two constituents.

He was cleared of wrongdoing by a parliamentary watchdog this year that found no evidence he sent the messages while engaged in parliamentary activities, but he decided to stand down from frontline politics.

Kate Griffiths said the difficulties of the last 18 months had taught her resilience.

"My recent personal experiences have given me a much better understanding of domestic abuse issues that can affect women and men from all backgrounds," she said in a statement.

"I will be a strong voice for abuse survivors."