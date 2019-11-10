Bolivian president says will call new elections

Bolivian President Evo Morales called new elections Sunday, bowing to demands to do so after three weeks of deadly protests amid charges he had won a fourth consecutive term through fraud.

In a television address, Morales said he would "call for new national elections, which, by voting, allow the Bolivian people to democratically elect new authorities."

The country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal would be replaced, he said, meeting a key demand of opposition leaders who had accused its members of rigging the vote count in Morales' favor.

Morales, Bolivia's first president of indigenous descent, did not say whether he would run again.

His decision came shortly after the Organization of American States said it could not validate the results of the October 20 elections, after an independent audit found a range of "irregularities."

It said the results "must be annulled and the electoral process must begin again."

The OAS added that the first round of the elections should take place as soon as a new electoral tribunal is in place.