Former Brazil president Luiz Lula's lover tweets 'wait for me' after Brazil court ruling

Eager to be reunited with her jailed lover, the girlfriend of Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva tweeted "I'm coming for you; wait for me," after a Supreme Court ruling that resulted in his release Friday.

Rosangela da Silva, a 52-year-old sociologist from Sao Paulo nicknamed "Janja," reportedly began dating Lula before he was incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in Curitiba in April 2018.

He was serving a nearly nine-year sentence for corruption and money laundering before walking free on Friday afternoon.

Rosangela da Silva was by Lula's side as he exited the detention center. At one point, she affectionately rested her head on his shoulder as he addressed hundreds of adoring supporters.

Lula kissed her on stage - removing any doubt about their relationship.

Da Silva was a weekly visitor at the Curitiba facility, though Lula reportedly complained that the couple - friends since the 1990s - were not given conjugal rights.