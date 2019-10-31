Actor Cuba Gooding Jr due in court on new charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr is due in court on Thursday to face new criminal charges involving a third woman accusing him of sexual misconduct, less than a month after he pleaded not guilty to groping one woman's breasts and pinching another's buttocks.

Gooding will plead not guilty to the charges in Manhattan Supreme Court, his lawyer Mark Heller said on Wednesday. The charges are not yet public, and a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance declined to provide details.

Heller said on Wednesday that the charges stemming from the third accuser were "similar" to those involving the other two women, and that all the charges are misdemeanors.

"Each accuser is totally fraudulent," Heller said, adding that there was video of all three alleged incidents exonerating his client.