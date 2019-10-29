Humanity’s homeland found in ancient Botswana

Modern humans emerged 200,000 years ago in a region of northern Botswana, scientists claimed Monday, in what appeared to be the most precise location of mankind’s “ancestral homeland” yet discovered.

While it has long been known anatomically modern humans — homo sapiens sapiens — originated in Africa, scientists have until now been unable to pinpoint the precise location of our species’ birthplace.

An international team of researchers took DNA samples from 200 Khoesan people, an ethnic group known to carry a high proportion of a branch of DNA known as L0, living in modern day South Africa and Namibia.

They then combined the DNA samples with geographic distribution, archeological and climate change data to come up with a genomic timeline that suggested a sustained lineage of L0 stretching back 200,000 years in the region south of the Zambezi River in Botswana.

Their work created a kind of genetic map tracing L0 lineage to show that prehistoric humans lived in the region for around 70,000 years, before climatic events forced them to begin dispersing throughout the world roughly 130,000 years ago.