Five men a week: Women spoilt for choice in new TV dating shows

Women have never had the stakes stacked more in their favour in the television dating game, with a plethora of new shows turning gender tropes upside down.

With the #MeToo movement forcing programme creators to rethink and feminise many traditional formats, women contestants get to try out a mix of men at home.

Analysts at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, say laddish shows may have had their day.

A woman invites five suitors to live with her in "Five Guys a Week" from Britain's Channel 4, then gives them their marching orders if they fail to please her.

"The guys all live with her at the same time and have to compete" for her favour, said Virginia Mouseler of The Wit industry database.

In a clip from the forthcoming series shown in Cannes, divorcee Amy tells her hunky beau that "it pains me to have to eliminate you" while two minutes later she confesses to the camera, "I love it that it's me that does the picking."