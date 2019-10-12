Vulgar, sexist and hurtful: Donald Trump's history of insults

US President Donald Trump told a Minneapolis rally late Thursday that Joe Biden, one of the Democratic frontrunners vying to challenge him in next year's elections, had only been a good vice president because "he understood how to kiss Barack Obama's ass."

The comment was only the latest in a history of Trump fighting talk that often lands below the belt.

'Slimeball'

Trump used the slang to insult James Comey, the former FBI director whom he fired, and who later wrote a book comparing the president's leadership style to that of a Mafia boss.

'Horseface'

That was the barb reserved for porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an tryst with the real estate magnate in 2006, months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son.

'Crooked Hillary'

This was the moniker he bestowed on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, a former first lady, senator and secretary of state, as they battled for votes in the 2016 presidential election.