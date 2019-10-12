France checking identity of murder suspect held in Scotland

The French authorities said Saturday they were checking the identity of a man arrested in Scotland and believed to have vanished eight years ago following the murder of his wife and four children.

French judicial sources had said Friday that police at Glasgow airport had arrested Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, who was subject to an international arrest warrant for the 2011 killings which transfixed France.

The French state prosecutor in Nantes, site of the murders, said identity checks were being carried out to establish if the arrested man was really Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes.

"Investigators are going to Scotland to carry out the checks and the investigating magistrate is waiting for the results," prosecutor Pierre Sennes told AFP.

Dupont de Ligonnes was stopped in Glasgow airport after arriving on a flight from Paris, according to two French sources close to the investigation.

The sources confirmed that a fingerprint match had been made but one said a DNA analysis was being conducted so as to be "totally sure" it was him.