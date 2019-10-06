Russian man sues Apple for ‘turning him gay’

A Russian man has filed a lawsuit against Apple for moral harm claiming that an iPhone app had turned him gay, according to a copy of the complaint seen by AFP.

The man filed suit in a Moscow court asking for one million rubles ($15,000) after an incident this summer in which a cryptocurrency called “GayCoin” was delivered via a smartphone app, rather than the Bitcoin he had ordered.

His lawyer Sapizhat Gusnieva insisted the case was “serious,” telling AFP that her client was “scared, he suffered“. The GayCoin cryptocurrency arrived with a note saying, “Don’t judge until you try,” according to the complaint. “I thought, in truth, how can I judge something without trying? I decided to try same-sex relationships,” the complainant wrote.