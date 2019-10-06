Austrian kills teenage ex, her family and new boyfriend.

An Austrian man killed his ex-girlfriend, three members of her family and her new boyfriend in a pre-dawn shooting spree Sunday at an upscale ski resort, police said.

The 25-year-old man then gave himself up to police, they said.

His relationship with the 19-year-old had ended two months earlier, but at around four in the morning he turned up at the chalet where she and her family were staying at Kitzbuehel in the Austrian Alps.

After the teenager's father turned him away, he returned to his own house, grabbed his brother's legally owned pistol and went back to the chalet.

When his ex-girlfriend's father opened the door again at around 5:30 am, he shot him, before going on to shoot her brother and her mother, according to the account he gave police.