Trailblazing performer Diahann Carroll dies at 84

Diahann Carroll, the first black woman to star in her own primetime show and who later gained international acclaim for her role in the 1980s series "Dynasty," died Friday. She was 84 years old.

The performer died at her Los Angeles residence after a years-long battle against breast cancer, according to her publicist.

The Oscar-nominated actress - who won a Tony Award for her star turn in Broadway's "No Strings" in 1962 - was known for her chic elegance as well as her trailblazing performance in 1968's "Julia."

Born July 17, 1935 in New York's Bronx borough, Carroll proved a gifted singer from a young age, and worked as a model as well as in musical theater before being cast in the 1959 screen adaptation of "Porgy and Bess."