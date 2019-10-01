Police shoot Hong Kong protester in chest during clashes

A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester in the chest with a live round on Tuesday after his unit was attacked by demonstrators during sustained clashes in the city, a police source said.

"An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today," the source said, requesting anonymity.

The wounded protester received initial first aid from officers before paramedics arrived, the source said, adding the victim was then taken to Princess Margaret Hospital.

A Hospital Authority spokeswoman told AFP that 15 people had been admitted to hospitals across the city following Tuesday's clashes, one of whom was in a critical condition at Princess Margaret.

She would not confirm if the critical patient was the man who had been shot.

Two videos posted online showed the shooting and its aftermath, which took place in Tsuen Wan, a district where hardcore protesters had clashed with police throughout the afternoon.

Some half a dozen riot police can be seen clashing with around 12 masked protesters, some of whom were using umbrellas and metal poles to strike the officers.