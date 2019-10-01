Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar hit with four-year doping ban

Long distance running guru Alberto Salazar, the former coach of Britain's four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah, has been slapped with a four-year ban after being found guilty of doping violations.

The decision to ban the 61-year-old from the sport comes after a four-year investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and a prolonged battle behind closed doors.

USADA also said Jeffrey Brown, a Texas endocrinologist who treated many of Salazar's athletes at his Nike-backed Oregon Project, has also been given a four-year suspension.

In announcing the bans, USADA praised the athletes for speaking out.

"The athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth," said USADA chief executive Travis Tygart.