Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry.

Thai police investigating a model's unexplained death were hunting for more suspects in a case that has captivated the country and sparked rare outrage over the treatment of women in a poorly understood sector of the entertainment industry.

The body of model-for-hire Thitima Noraphanpiphat was found in the lobby of a Bangkok apartment block on September 17, hours after she attended a party where she was paid to serve drinks.

Police are working to press charges against anyone tied to the "scandal" that led to the 25-year-old's death, spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told AFP late Saturday.

The case has made front page news in Thailand and fuelled speculation on social media over what happened to Thitima, who has nearly 85,000 followers on Instagram where many have posted "RIP" on her photos.

The so-called "pretty" industry in Thailand hires promotional models to attend clubs, product launches and car shows.

But critics say it exists in a legal grey area where women at VIP parties can be coerced into drugs, alcohol and sex.

The models can earn around $100(R1 515,63) and up for an evening's work, a significant amount for college students.