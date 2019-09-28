Donald Trump lashes out, marshals supporters for impeachment fight

Facing the threat of impeachment, US President Donald Trump has launched a ferocious counter-attack with the help of Republican loyalists in Congress, media allies and a stream of angry tweets.

Veering wildly between rage, defiance and self-pity, Trump is seeking to undo the political damage from asking Ukraine's leader to conduct an investigation into his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden, and a possible White House cover-up.

"We're at war," the 73-year-old president declared.

For the coming fray, Trump has enlisted his allies in Congress and the media to try to shift the focus away from any wrongdoing by him and on to Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

A list of White House talking points to Republican supporters in Congress for responding to the fallout from the Ukraine scandal launched by an anonymous whistleblower was accidentally emailed to Democratic lawmakers this week.