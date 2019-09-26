Donald Trump whistleblower complaint 'very troubling', say lawmakers

A whistleblower report that has prompted an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump contains "very troubling" allegations, US lawmakers have said, after the president dismissed the case against him as a "joke."

Democrats have accused Trump of a "mafia-style shakedown" of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by urging a probe into his rival Joe Biden - prompting the complaint by an anonymous US intelligence official earlier in September.

That document has now been declassified, Republican Congressman and House Intelligence Committee member Chris Stewart said late on Wednesday, and CNN reported that it could be released as soon as Thursday morning.

Top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters the complaint was "very troubling" - an assessment echoed by Republican Senator Ben Sasse, who said that "there's obviously lots that's very troubling there."