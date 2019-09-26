Call girl show on Paris catwalk as Jeffrey Epstein police raid model agency

French label Guy Laroche has raised eyebrows by celebrating prostitution in its Paris fashion week show just a day after police in the city raided a modelling agency linked to the Epstein scandal.

Designer Richard Rene defended "cocking a snook" at political correctness by lionising the notorious French pimp, Fernande Grudet, known as Madame Claude, and the band of sexually "free girls" she ran during the 1960s and 1970s.

Detectives searched the offices of Karin Models, which was formerly owned by French tycoon Jean-Luc Brunel, who has been accused of procuring young girls for disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

They also carried out a raid Tuesday on Epstein's luxury Paris home not far from the Arc de Triomphe, a judicial source told AFP.

The New York financier committed suicide last month in jail while facing charges of sexually trafficking minors.