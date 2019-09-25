Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Paris flat searched in French probe

French investigators searched disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's luxury Paris apartment on Tuesday, deepening a probe into allegations that the sex offender procured young women to abuse in France.

Epstein, who was arrested in New York in July on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, was found hanged in his New York jail cell on August 10 while awaiting trial over abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach home and on his private island in the Caribbean.

But his ownership of an apartment in the heart of upmarket Paris and allegations from women who say they were abused in France prompted French prosecutors to open their own criminal probe last month.

Epstein's flat on Avenue Foch near the Champs-Elysees - one of the world's most exclusive addresses - was scoured for evidence from Monday afternoon to the early morning hours of Tuesday, a source close to the probe told AFP.