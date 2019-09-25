Flights disrupted at Thomas Cook's Nordic arm as it battles to survive

Some flights operated by Thomas Cook's Nordic business have been cancelled or delayed as the subsidiary battles to survive the collapse of its parent company earlier this week.

Several planes operated by Thomas Cook Scandinavian Airlines have not been able to take off because their leasing contracts remained with the British parent, Danish subsidiary Spies said.

"When you remove a subsidiary from its parent company as brutally as it happened Sunday night, there will be some loose ends afterwards," said Spies spokeswoman Lisbeth Nedergaard.

"Right now, one loose end is the leasing contracts of some of our planes. Some were leased through our parent company and subleased to us, others were the opposite."

It was not immediately clear how the situation would be resolved.

"The owners of the planes are right now looking into who's got what, and that is why some planes are on the ground until this is resolved," said Nedergaard.

"We're in dialogue with all parties involved as we speak and hope it will be resolved during the morning."