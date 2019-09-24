UK court ruling leaves Queen in 'hideous' position

Queen Elizabeth II was left exposed Tuesday to suggestions that Boris Johnson used her as a political pawn by having her approve a suspension of parliament that the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled broke the law.

Constitutional experts say the 93-year-old head of state had no choice but to give royal assent to Johnson's request to slash the number of days parliament meets before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

Britain has functioned for centuries as a constitutional monarchy in which the sovereign can only act on the prime minister's advice.

In other words: the monarch has authority in name only while her prime minister wields the political power that counts.

"It's the oldest rule in the constitution," Durham University constitutional expert Robert Craig said.

Yet the five-week suspension she signed off on looked suspiciously long from the start. The court noted Tuesday that most prorogation's last for a matter of just days.