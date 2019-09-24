Greek police free Lebanese man due to mistaken identity

Greek authorities have released a Lebanese man who was arrested last week accused of involvement in a 1985 plane hijacking, after concluding they had the wrong person, police said.

The 65-year-old was detained on Thursday on the island of Mykonos based on a European arrest warrant issued by Germany for his suspected involvement in the hijacking of TWA Flight 847 and the murder of an American passenger.

Lebanese officials had said on Monday that the arrest was a case of mistaken identity as the man's name is nearly identical to that of the suspected hijacker, but his father's name does not match that of the suspect.

Greek police said their investigation, carried out in collaboration with German authorities, was unable to establish that the man was the wanted hijacker.

On Monday afternoon, "German authorities said that they would not request extradition as identification has not been possible," a Greek police statement said after a German investigator had gone to the island of Syros, where the man was being held, to question him.

On Sunday, an Arabic-speaking investigator from the Greek counter-terrorism police conducted a second interrogation that was also inconclusive.