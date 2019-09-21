World

Iran warns any country that attacks will be 'main battlefield'

By AFP - 21 September 2019 - 11:53
Hossein Salami, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. File photo.
Hossein Salami, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. File photo.
Image: Atta Kenare/AFP

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield".

"Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead," Guards commander Hossein Salami told a news conference in Tehran.

"We will never allow any war to encroach upon Iran's territory.

"We hope that they don't make a strategic mistake" as they have before, Salami said, before listing past US military "adventures" against Iran.

Salami was speaking at Tehran's Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory.

Taliban vows to fight on after Donald Trump says talks are 'dead'

"We had two ways to end occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah ...
News
1 week ago

Sanctions-hit Iran to cut zeros and rename plunging currency

"The cabinet today agreed on a bill to eliminate four zeros from the currency and that 'toman' will be our national currency," government spokesman ...
News
1 month ago

Iran's Zarif hosts Omani counterpart amid Gulf tensions

The United States and Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia accused Iran of being behind multiple attacks on tankers in the Gulf in June, which Iran denies.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X