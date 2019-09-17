Thailand's sex-shy giant panda dies aged 19

A beloved male giant panda on loan to Thailand from China has died aged 19 in Chiang Mai, leaving Thais on Tuesday to mourn the death of a mammal whose sex life captivated the kingdom.

Chuang Chuang, a resident of the northern city's zoo since October 2003, arrived with female Lin Hui, where the pair lived in an air-conditioned enclosure.

The pair's mating habits - or lack of - became a source of relentless public intrigue, with Chuang Chuang put on a low-carb diet and shown video clips of panda's coupling in an attempt to spice up their sex drive.

After struggles to conceive, Lin Hui finally gave birth thanks to artificial insemination to Linping in 2009, spurring a widely-watched live 24-hour "Panda Channel".

Dismayed Thais woke up Tuesday to the news of Chuang Chuang's death.

"He was so lovely," said Twitter user @Janekwb.

"Rest in peace, little bear."