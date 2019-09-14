World

DOJ investigating US Olympic systems handling of sex abuse claims

By AFP - 14 September 2019 - 09:28
The investigation stems from the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar, the longtime USA gymnastics doctor has been accused of sex abuse by more than 350 gymnasts, including superstar Simone Biles.
The investigation stems from the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar, the longtime USA gymnastics doctor has been accused of sex abuse by more than 350 gymnasts, including superstar Simone Biles.
Image: Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into sexual abuse in US Olympic sports, becoming the latest federal agency to probe failures in the country's Olympic organizations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The investigations, which focus mainly on USA gymnastics, stems from the Larry Nassar scandal.

Nassar, the longtime USA gymnastics doctor, has been accused of abuse by more than 350 girls and young women, including Olympic champions Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.

Nassar was arrested and charged with federal child pornography and state sexual abuse, and is serving an effective life sentence after a guilty plea.

The Journal did not say when the investigation started or when it is expected to wrap up.

Women's Day only serves to remind of the struggle women still go through

So, it is against this background that I encountered a letter that made me set aside my vow to never engage in these gender debates on a public ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

But quoting a source, the newspaper said the Department of Justice is looking into, "failures in the Olympic system, writ large, to respond to signs of widespread child abuse."

The Journal said prosecutors have already interviewed some witnesses and have collected documents from the US Center for Safesport -- a body set up two years ago to handle reports of abuse in American sports.

In a news conference with reporters on Friday afternoon, USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland and chairperson Susanne Lyons both refused to answer questions about the Journal story.

"Every instance related to potential or actual abuse of athletes warrants thorough investigation. We have cooperated with all government inquiries and will continue to do so," USOPC spokesman Mark Jones said in a prepared statement.

Jones then led off the news conference with a warning that any questions about alleged widespread child abuse would be followed by the same answer.

Biles claims fourth Olympic gold medal

The USA's Simone Biles claimed her fourth gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio when she won the floor Gymnastic event on Tuesday. The 19-year-old ...
Sport
3 years ago

The US Olympic organizations have been rocked by a series of sex abuse scandals for more than a decade.

Sports such as swimming, taekwondo, speedskating and judo have all been taken to task over failures to handle abuse accusations even before the Nassar scandal made headlines.

The mishandlings have been the subject of internal and Congressional probes and now the Justice Department has thrown its hat in the ring, according to the Journal.

Asked on Friday if internal staffing changes are an attempt to ward off further federal investigations, Lyons said, "We worked closely with Congress last year in putting together some of their suggestions. We have a lot of outsiders helping us look at what some of the root causes are."

Olympics: #Rio2016 ready for Olympic carnival as opening awaits

The carnival capital of Rio de Janeiro will host a glittering Olympics opening ceremony party on Friday, hoping to draw a line under a turbulent ...
Sport
3 years ago

Gymnast Ferlito apologises for racist comment

"I told Vane that next time we'll have our skin black also so we can win, too," Ferlito said afterward with a big laugh. Italian gymnast Carlotta ...
Sport
5 years ago

Biles in hospital scare at World Gymnastics

Kidney stone won't stall Biles.
Sport
10 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X