Taliban vows to fight on after Donald Trump says talks are 'dead'

The announcement followed Trump's dramatic cancellation of a top-secret plan to fly Taliban leaders in for direct talks at the Camp David presidential facility outside Washington.

Driving another nail into the coffin of what had appeared to be nearly finalised negotiations, Trump said a US military onslaught on the guerrillas was at its fiercest level in a decade.

"Over the last four days, we have been hitting our Enemy harder than at any time in the last ten years!" he wrote in a tweet.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that "we've killed over a thousand Taliban in just the last 10 days."

Trump angrily denied that the whiplash effect of his sudden shifts on Afghanistan was causing turmoil.

'My own advice'

Until this weekend, there had been steadily mounting expectations of a deal that would see the US draw down troop levels in Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would offer security guarantees to keep extremist groups out.

But then on Saturday, Trump revealed that he had cancelled an unprecedented meeting between the Taliban and himself at storied Camp David.

He said this was in retaliation for the killing of a US soldier by the Taliban in a huge Kabul bomb blast last week.

The cancellation - announced on Twitter - was the first time most Americans learned that such a dramatic meeting was even planned.

Many in Washington were shocked and some were angry that the Taliban had been about to visit the presidential retreat on the eve of the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

There was also widespread consternation at the characteristically unpredictable manner of Trump's negotiating style.

But Trump denied any discord among government members including Vice President Mike Pence.

In a tweet, he accused journalists of trying "to create the look of turmoil in the White House, of which there is none".

Trump added that he had no second thoughts about his actions.

"In terms of advisers, I took my own advice," he later told reporters.