Spicing things up: rabbi’s daughter opens ‘Kosher sex’ shop

At first sight, the store in the heart of Tel Aviv can appear to be a high-end boutique — until the door opens onto a selection of vibrators and dildos.

“Kosher Sex” shop owner Chana Boteach, the daughter of a well-known and controversial American rabbi, presents her collection of sex toys displayed on one of the walls.

Everything at the sex shop conforms to the laws of Judaism, from the products on sale and the advice given, to the overall approach to sexuality, Boteach says. On the other side of the room, an associate and close friend sells hipster-style clothes that can draw in customers who may be too intimidated to otherwise enter a sex shop.

Sex toys are authorised in Judaism, says Boteach, with long hair and in a white tank top, her cheeks slightly blushing as she grabs her bestseller: “Eva,” a vibrator that can be used without hands. Among the “aphrodisiac” oils, candles and naughty games, the sex toys in pastel colours for married and other committed couples can easily go unnoticed.

“I don’t carry anything that I find obscene or too phallic,” she said. On offer are necklaces that turn into small whips and adhesive tape for sadomasochism, but nothing that really hurts because “that is a bit problematic in Judaism, causing actual pain“, says Boteach.

At a time of record divorce rates and when loneliness is a common phenomenon, the 28-year-old says kosher sex — a reference to the traditional dietary requirements of Judaism — embraces sexuality based on Jewish values. That includes sex in the framework of marriage, and Boteach emphasises commitment.