UK's PM Boris Johnson planned parliament suspension is abuse of power, court hears

British Prime Minister abused his powers by seeking to suspend parliament from next week until shortly before Britain leaves the European Union, London's High Court was told on Thursday.

Johnson announced at the end of August that he would suspend parliament from mid-September to mid-October, just before Britain is due to exit the European Union on Oct. 31, to allow the government to announce a new legislative programme.

At a hearing at the High Court, David Pannick, a lawyer, representing the campaigner Gina Miller, said in the last 40 years parliament had never been suspended for so long.

Pannick said comments from Johnson showed that an important part of his reasoning was that parliament might say or do something that impeded the government's Brexit plans.