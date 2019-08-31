Britons protest Boris Johnson's Brexit move

Demonstrators rallied on Saturday in cities across Britain against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial move to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit.

The protests come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson's opponents will seek to block the move in court and legislate against a no-deal departure from the EU - and could even try to topple his government in a no-confidence vote.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of various towns and cities from late morning, with organisers - using the slogan #StopTheCoup - saying they hoped hundreds of thousands would take part.

The left-wing group Momentum, closely allied with the main opposition Labour Party, called on its supporters to "occupy bridges and blockade roads" ahead of the protests.

Crowds gathered in Manchester, York and Newcastle in northern England, the Scottish capital Edinburgh and Belfast in Northern Ireland, with events planned in around 30 locations.