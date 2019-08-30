Stranded Italy migrant rescue ship sounds health alarm

A charity rescue vessel banned from entering Italian waters warned Friday of an impending health emergency on board, appealing for water to reduce the risk of disease.

The appeal for assistance came during a period of political limbo in Italy, as the premier designate rushed to form a new left-leaning coalition which could alter outgoing interior minister Matteo Salvini's hardline stance on immigrants.

Charity Mediterranea Saving Humans said it had sent a "new urgent request" for a safe port for its Mare Jonio ship, "due to the risk of a health and sanitary emergency".

Sixty-four vulnerable people including women and children were disembarked on Thursday, leaving 34 migrants on board.

Particularly worrying was a "lack of water for hygienic and other on board needs", the charity said in a statement.

"We stress that this emergency obviously cannot be solved by simply sending bottles of water.

"The presence on board of waste from the rescue and the period those saved spent on board the dinghy - such as clothes soaked in petrol and faeces - is also a cause of alarm.