Jeffrey Epstein accusers detail sexual abuse claims in emotional court hearing

Alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein wept in court Tuesday as they told an extraordinary US hearing held weeks after his death how they were sexually abused by the disgraced financier.

More than a dozen women - some speaking through tears, others with their voices breaking - described how he "stole" their dreams and "robbed" them of their innocence.

Epstein, 66, hung himself in his New York prison cell earlier this month while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked young women for sex, depriving alleged victims of their day in court.

Tuesday's hearing was scheduled so they could tell their stories before the case against him is dismissed. It was the first time most of the women had spoken publicly about Epstein.

"Today we stand together. I will not remain a victim and be silent for one more day," said actress Anouska De Georgiou, who said she was sexually abused by Epstein.