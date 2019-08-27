Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro endorses sexist post about French first lady

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed a sexist Facebook post about France's first lady Brigitte Macron Sunday, the latest chapter in an escalating war of words between him and his French counterpart over the Amazon crisis.

Emmanuel Macron had called for emergency talks by G7 nations on the fires destroying chunks of the Amazon rainforest, piling pressure on Bolsonaro, who in turn accused him of having a "colonialist mentality".

On Sunday, a Bolsonaro supporter posted a meme mocking the appearance of Brigitte Macron and comparing her unfavourably with Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, with the tagline: "Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?"

The far-right Brazilian leader replied: "Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha," referring to Macron.

Asked by AFP whether the response came from Bolsonaro himself, a spokesman for Brazil's presidential palace refused to comment.

The fires across the world's largest rainforest, which experts have blamed on rampant deforestation, have triggered a global outcry - with European nations leading the charge against Bolsonaro, who has made no secret of his skepticism about climate change.