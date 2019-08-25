Case closed, Red Bull doesn't give you wings: R10m lawsuit for false advertising settled
Red Bull is paying out unhappy customers who feel the company falsely promised them wings after drinking the energy drink.
Newsweek reports that Michael Attar, a Canadian, filed the lawsuit in 2016, claiming Red Bull made false declarations regarding the usefulness of its products.
Red Bull has agreed to pay $850,000 CAD (almost R10m) in a settlement for the class-action lawsuit.
Only Canadian energy drinkers will benefit from this victory: those who bought a can of Red Bull between January 1 2007 and July 23 2019 could be entitled to $10 CAD.
October 14 is the deadline to register on a website created to facilitate the payments.
- TimesLIVE