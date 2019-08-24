UN threatens sanctions over Central African Republic peace pact violations

The United Nations special envoy for the Central African Republic on Friday threatened sanctions for violations of a peace agreement signed by the government and rebel groups to end a war that has ravaged the country since 2013.

The CAR is experiencing relative calm since the accord was signed in February between the government and 14 military groups -- the eighth deal since the conflict erupted -- but clashes are still regular in the landlocked country.

"Sanctions will be strictly applied to all those who violate the provisions of the agreement," UN envoy Mankeur N'Diaye told several leaders and representatives of armed groups in Bangui in a follow-up meeting on the peace agreement.

"All that has been tolerated will not be tolerated from today," he said.

Despite the agreement, between 10 and 70 violations of the pact, including murders, rapes and kidnappings, are recorded each week by the UN Mission in Central Africa, MINSUCA, which has so far favoured a strategy of dialogue with rebel groups.