Coroner rules that Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself

An autopsy on disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell, has concluded that he committed suicide by hanging, a coroner said Friday, answering one of the questions surrounding his death.

The ruling comes six days after the 66-year-old, who was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 for sex, was discovered dead in New York's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center.

New York's chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement emailed to AFP that "after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings" it was determined that Epstein killed himself.

The New York Times cited officials as saying that Epstein had used a bedsheet to hang himself.

The report came a day after US media reported that preliminary findings from the post-mortem examination had found broken bones in Epstein's neck.

Epstein, a multi-millionaire who once counted Britain's Prince Andrew and US President Donald Trump as friends, was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

According to prosecutors, Epstein sexually exploited dozens of teenagers at his homes in Manhattan and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

He denied the charges but faced up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.