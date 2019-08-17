Hundreds attend El Paso memorial for shooting victim with few family

Hundreds of mourners attended the memorial Friday of a woman they had never met, a victim of the El Paso shooting earlier this month, after her husband opened the service to the public.

When 63-year-old Margie Reckard died in the Walmart shooting that killed 22 people in the Texas border city on August 3, her husband Antonio Basco thought he would have to bury her alone, according to local media.

So 61-year-old Basco, married to Reckard for more than two decades and with no family of his own, asked the funeral home to post the memorial arrangements publicly.

An outpouring of some 10,000 messages and more than 900 floral arrangements, some from as far away as Asia, came flooding in, according to The New York Times.

And on Friday afternoon some 700 people - in a line that stretched down the street - waited in almost 100-degree Fahrenheit (38-degree Celsius) heat, according to US media, to pay their respects.