Singapore firm charged with supplying alcohol to N. Korea

A Singaporean firm was charged Thursday with supplying large amounts of alcohol to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions, the latest case of illicit trade between the countries.

SINSMS Pte Ltd, an affiliate of a Chinese company, illicitly shipped wines and spirits worth about Sg$665,000 ($480,000) to the North four times in 2016 and 2017, according to charge sheets.

The shipments were sent to an unidentified person in North Korea through the Chinese city of Dalian, which is near their border, the charges said.

The company faces a fine of up to Sg$1.0 million ($719,000) if convicted.

Last year, the US Treasury Department accused the Singapore firm and the Chinese company, Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading Co Ltd, of having "worked together to facilitate illicit shipments to North Korea".