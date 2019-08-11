First FBI, now Justice Department probing Epstein death

The United States government launched an investigation Saturday into the apparent suicide in his prison cell of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Attorney General Bill Barr said he was "appalled" to hear of the death and had instructed the Department of Justice's inspector general to probe its circumstances. The FBI is also investigating Epstein's death.

"Mr Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement.

Epstein, 66, had been charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.