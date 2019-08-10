Shooter in Texas massacre said he was targeting 'Mexicans'

The 21-year-old Texan who killed 22 people in an El Paso Walmart told police following his arrest that he was targeting "Mexicans," according to an arrest warrant published Friday by US media.

The document charging Patrick Crusius, of Allen, Texas, with murder also described the circumstances of his arrest, saying he stepped out of his vehicle when surrounded by police, put his hands up and said "I'm the shooter."

At police headquarters, Crusius waived his right to remain silent or have a lawyer present and told detectives that "his target (was) 'Mexicans,'" according to the document, obtained by The Washington Post and others.

Prior to carrying out the attack Saturday, Crusius published a white supremacist manifesto online which expressed fears of a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas.