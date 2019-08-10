World

Neymar 'relieved' after rape case dismissed

By AFP - 10 August 2019 - 09:47
Brazil AND Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar.
Brazil AND Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar.
Image: AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF

Brazilian football star Neymar said he was "relieved" on Friday after a judge in Sao Paulo dismissed the rape case against the Paris Saint Germain forward citing insufficient evidence.

"I'll be sincere and I'm not going to say I'm happy, but yes, relieved," said Neymar in an Instagram post.

The decision - the final episode in the rape case hanging over the superstar since June - comes on the recommendation of prosecutors just over a month after police ropped the case citing lack of evidence.

Neymar vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes "accepted prosecutors recommendations and demanded the case be dismissed," a court spokesman told AFP.

Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview

Brazilians for the first time late Wednesday heard from the woman who says that football superstar Neymar sexually assaulted her at a Paris hotel.
Sport
2 months ago

Neymar said he would "never forget" this incident due to the "PAIN it caused me, my family and the people who really know me."

He added: "This scar will remain to remind me at what point people are capable of doing good things, but also of doing BAD things."

Prosecutor Flavia Merlini had argued that the plaintiff Najila Trindade, a Brazilian model, had provided no conclusive evidence of rape against the PSG player.

"What happened between four walls is impossible to know, we have her word against his," Merlini told reporters. "We have decided to ask for the closure of the case."

However Merlini said dismissal was not equivalent to acquittal for Neymar, 27, the world's most expensive footballer.

The case could be reopened at any time should new evidence emerge, she said.

Trinidade filed a rape complaint with Sao Paulo police on her return from a trip to Paris in May in which she said she was raped by Neymar following a pre-arranged meeting. The player insisted that relations were consensual.

Neymar’s mother urges son to ‘forgive’ rape accuser

“Focus on what you love most in life, playing football,” she said, as Neymar prepares with his teammates for this month’s Copa America tournament in ...
Sport
2 months ago

Scandal snowballed quickly 

The ugly affair has dominated headlines and conversations in football-mad Brazil for weeks and even threatened to derail the country's Copa America preparations.

The scandal blew up on June 2 when Neymar published a seven-minute video on Instagram, where he had first been in contact with Trindade, revealing that he had been accused of rape.

In an attempt to defend himself against the allegations, Neymar's video was accompanied by WhatsApp messages and images of his encounter with Trindade - without her consent, possibly breaking Brazilian law.

The drama quickly snowballed. Extracts of a televised interview with Trindade, in which she accused Neymar of "aggression together with rape," aired just one hour before he was about to play for Brazil in a pre-Copa friendly against Qatar.

Neymar denies he raped woman after allegations

“It surprised me, it’s a really ugly thing and a sad thing because anyone who knows me knows what kind of person I am and knows I would never do such ...
Sport
2 months ago

Some critics had suggested the allegations would compromise his bid to help Brazil win the Copa on home soil.

But he injured his ankle against Qatar and was ruled out of the tournament, which Brazil went on to win.

In the following weeks, Neymar was questioned by police over the WhatsApp messages.

He also appeared before police in Sao Paulo, where Trindade had filed her complaint at the end of May.

As the case dragged on, police filed a defamation suit against Trindade - who was dropped by multiple lawyers - after she insinuated the force was corrupt.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, polls have shown that most Brazilians believe Neymar is innocent.

But he is now embroiled in another off-field drama, amidst credible rumours he's trying to force a move away from PSG and back to his previous club, Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charge in Las Vegas

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Cristiano Ronaldo served with papers in US rape lawsuit

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been served with court papers related to a rape lawsuit in the United States, according to documents filed by his ...
Sport
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X