Neymar 'relieved' after rape case dismissed

Brazilian football star Neymar said he was "relieved" on Friday after a judge in Sao Paulo dismissed the rape case against the Paris Saint Germain forward citing insufficient evidence.

"I'll be sincere and I'm not going to say I'm happy, but yes, relieved," said Neymar in an Instagram post.

The decision - the final episode in the rape case hanging over the superstar since June - comes on the recommendation of prosecutors just over a month after police ropped the case citing lack of evidence.

Neymar vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes "accepted prosecutors recommendations and demanded the case be dismissed," a court spokesman told AFP.