Father of black man killed by US police in 2014 demands answers

The father of Michael Brown, the black American whose killing by police triggered countrywide protests, on Friday marked the fifth anniversary of his son's death by calling on the Justice Department to re-open its investigation into the shooting.

Prosecutors dropped the case against the officer who shot the unarmed 18-year-old, sparking riots in Ferguson, a suburb of St Louis in the conservative state of Missouri.

"I am demanding evidence to be reanalyzed, and accountability to follow," Michael Brown Senior told a news conference.

"As a father, I vowed to protect my children, and on August 9, 2014, that wasn't the case," he said.

"I could not protect him that day and it breaks my heart. I will stand and fight until the day I die for justice."

He said his son, who did not appear to be have been threatening police officer Darren Wilson when he shot him, was killed by a "coward with a badge."