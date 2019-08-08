Watch | Donkey diva: Singing beast of burden becomes Indian sensation

An unorthodox Indian music star has won hearts online with her big teeth, lustrous white coat, four legs and melodic braying at mealtime.

Emily, a donkey living at an animal shelter in the Indian city of Pune, became an internet sensation last year after a clip of her "singing" went viral.

Staff at the centre - where cats, dogs, cows and even large buffaloes are cared for - were playing with Emily when she started crooning.

They recorded a video of Emily showing off her vocal range and uploaded it onto their social media page, where it became an instant hit.

"Usually our videos have a lot of sick animals and animals being rescued, and it's generally heavy and sad," RESQ Charitable Trust head Jessica Roberts told AFP.

"So for a change we decided to put this video of Emily singing, and the response from the public has been amazing."