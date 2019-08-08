After #OscarsSoWhite, Hollywood trainees see progress on diversity

Debate is raging inside a dark, cavernous soundstage on the Warner Bros Ranch - about a mushroom.

One film crew member wants to try lighting the six-inch prop from the right. Another favors the left.

Richard Crudo, a veteran Hollywood cinematographer whose credits include "American Pie," observes for a moment before stepping in.

"If you can light it right, you're going to get an Academy Award," he says, with a wry smile.

Crudo is overseeing 30 or so young interns from the elite "Academy Gold" summer program, set up by the industry body in a bid to promote diversity in the aftermath of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

The scheme is targeted at those from underrepresented backgrounds - women, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities.

It sees aspiring filmmakers attend panels and workshops across Los Angeles in collaboration with Tinseltown giants including Disney, Sony and Paramount - before each is paired up with a mentor.