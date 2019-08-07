Toni Morrison 'prose made novels poetry'

Toni Morrison, the first African-American woman to win the Nobel prize for literature, has died following a short illness, her family said in a statement yesterday. She was 88.

"Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life," the family said.

Morrison, a leading figure in African-American literature, has explored slavery's enduring legacy in a poetic, raw voice that has influenced generations of writers.

Her standout novels include The Bluest Eye she penned in 1970. This was Morrison's first novel, published when she was 39, focused on a young black girl in 1940s Ohio who dreams of having blue eyes - synonymous in her mind with whiteness and beauty in a world shadowed by slavery.